Easter egg hunts across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Hippity-hoppity, Easter is on its way! Here are just a few of the Easter Egg Hunts happening around the region.
- Find the eggs and share your love with some kitties at Second Chance Cats of West Michigan. This is the 3rd year for the Spring Egg Hunt with Cats. Bring your basket or bag, and stop by anytime Friday (4/18) between 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm. This isn't a race or timed event. A $10 donation is suggested.
Saturday Events: (4/19)
- More than 10,000 eggs will be up for grabs at Cannonsburg Village. Get there early, the hunt starts at 9:15 sharp. There is a special area for children under 5, plus a coffee and donut tent.
- It's the 22nd year for the Easter Egg Hunt at Quincy Park in Holland. There will be characters, games and activities, plus prizes and a live DJ. There will be more than 15,000 eggs to find! Gates open at 10:00 am, the hunt starts at 11:00 am.
- In Fennville, the fire department will drop eggs from their ladder truck! There will be several age categories, so everyone can get in on the fun. This is happening right downtown on Maple Street from 10:30 am - noon.
- The Fans of Valley Field are hosting their 3rd Annual West Side Easter Egg Hunt at Sullivan Field. The fun starts at 1:00 pm. There are 3 different age groups, all for kids 12 and under. Find the eggs and exchange them for prizes and treats. You must preregister for this event.
- The Hunt at the Howard Christensen Nature Center in Kent City will also be staggered into 3 age groups. It's free for members, just $1 for non-members. There will also be a holiday bake sale to pick up some goodies for Easter Sunday. It all gets started at 1:00 pm sharp.
- InGrand Haven, head to Central Park to find those eggs. The Easter Bunny will be there for photo ops as well. This is for kids 10 and under, from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm.