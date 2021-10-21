Eastbrook Homes & Family Promise GR team up to provide affordable housing for struggling families

For Eastbrook Homes, it's not just about getting families into newly built houses, it's about giving back to the communities where the crews are working. One of the groups on the receiving end of this generosity is Family Promise of Grand Rapids, teaming up with Eastbrook Homes to help put roofs over the heads of homeless families across West Michigan.

Family Promise provides emergency shelter and basic needs to families with kids experiencing homelessness, helping those families find a place to call home.

Thanks to corporate partners like Eastbrook Homes, Family Promise has been able to double their affordable housing program, providing families in West Michigan with a roof over their heads and allowing those families to thrive in the community.

When these families have a safe place to sleep and cook a meal, it creates a less stressful environment for the adults and kids. When families don't have the pressure of worrying about a place to stay, they can focus on gaining back financial security, food security, and other stresses these families might be struggling with.

Learn more about the partnership with Family Promise Grand Rapids and Eastbrook Homes by visiting their respective websites.

Trusted Advisor is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.