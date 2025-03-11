Easing Energy Burdens: Consumers Energy's "Count on Us Kalamazoo"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Energy plays a vital role in providing electricity and natural gas to millions of Michigan residents. Beyond its core services, the company actively engages in community initiatives, such as the year-long "Count on Us Kalamazoo" program. This initiative is designed to provide direct support to community members within the Kalamazoo area.

The "Count on Us Kalamazoo" initiative is specifically aimed at assisting vulnerable populations who may struggle with energy affordability. This includes seniors, low-income families, and individuals facing financial hardship. By providing access to resources, education, and financial assistance programs, Consumers Energy aims to alleviate the burden of energy costs and ensure that everyone has access to essential utilities. The program will help people by providing access to energy efficiency programs, payment assistance programs, and direct aid to those in need. It focuses on helping people to keep their energy on, and to be able to afford their energy bills.

Individuals interested in participating in the "Count on Us Kalamazoo" program can access information and sign up through Consumers Energy'swebsite.

