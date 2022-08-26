Earn a chance to win Pitbull tickets by donating to Van Andel Arena's School Supply Drive

Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools throughout August.

To sweeten the deal for people who donate new, unopened items, Van Andel Arena is offering donors a chance to win tickets to Pitbull's “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30. Three winners will be selected to win tickets to see Pitbull featuring Iggy Azalea at Van Andel Arena on August 30th.

Donations can be made at the following dates and times:

ASM Global Office at DeVos Place

303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Wednesday, August 10 – Monday, August 29,

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

Van Andel Arena plaza

130 Fulton W, Grand Rapids

Tuesday, August 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.