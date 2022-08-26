Watch Now
Earn a chance to win Pitbull tickets by donating to Van Andel Arena's School Supply Drive

Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 26, 2022
Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools throughout August.

To sweeten the deal for people who donate new, unopened items, Van Andel Arena is offering donors a chance to win tickets to Pitbull's “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30. Three winners will be selected to win tickets to see Pitbull featuring Iggy Azalea at Van Andel Arena on August 30th.

Donations can be made at the following dates and times:

ASM Global Office at DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
Wednesday, August 10 – Monday, August 29,
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

Van Andel Arena plaza
130 Fulton W, Grand Rapids
Tuesday, August 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

