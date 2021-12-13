During the holidays Exodus Place helps men in transition get back on their feet

A Hallmark image at Christmas is not a reality for many men in West Michigan. However, as they transition into getting back on their feet, Exodus Place provides them with a place to stay and the tools to get back into the world.

President and CEO Robb Munger of Exodus Place joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how they're helping men in need, plus an update of their recent Roof Sit Fundraiser.

Exodus Place is located at 322 Front Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting exodusplace.org or call (616)-242-9130.

This segment is sponsored by Exodus Place.