DSAWM hosting The Winners Cup on May 4

For a new parent, it may be a little scary when you first learn you're having a baby with Down Syndrome. But with support, education, and a community, these children can thrive into productive, empowered adults who bring plenty of joy to everyone.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the Winners Cup Benefit, breaking barriers for the Down Syndrome community and celebrating everyone impacted by it.

Guests will enjoy the running of the 150th annual Kentucky Derby during a lively cocktail hour and strolling dinner. Following will be an engaging program featuring guest speaker, Brandon Gruber, an accomplished designer, actor, and artist who is breaking barriers for the Down syndrome community.

The evening concludes with a premier live auction, networking, and dancing.

The Winners Cup will take place on May 4 at Kent Country Club. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the race starts at 6:45 p.m.