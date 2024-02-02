"Drawing Deena" aims to help parents talk to kids about anxiety & mental health

Author Hena Khan is a Pakistani-America, award-winning author of books for kids who have recently released another story that touches on a sensitive topic: mental health.

Mental health is a topic that can be challenging to talk about with kids. Khan's new book, "Drawing Deena," aims to make it easier for parents to help their children deal with panic attacks and other forms of anxiety.

In the book, the main character, Deena, is a lovable and relatable young artist who struggles with anxiety, who wants her parents to stop fighting and having money woes, and dreams of being a painter like her idol Vincent van Gogh. She learns to stand up against bullies of all ages and that it’s okay to ask for help when you need it.

Deena’s never given a name to the familiar knot in her stomach that appears when her parents argue about money, when it’s time to go to school, or when she struggles to find the right words. She manages to make it through each day with the help of her friends and the art she loves to make.

However, Deena’s latest creative outlet becomes another thing that makes her feel nauseated and unsure of herself. After Deena reaches a breaking point, both she and her mother learn the importance of asking for help and that, with the right support, Deena can create something truly beautiful.