Dragon’s Milk has a new look, new flavors, and a launch of a new bourbon

New Holland Brewing Co. has added new products, new packaging, and even a high-proof bourbon to its popular beverage lineup, Dragon's Milk.

The American-made stout will have a completely new look on the shelves. The signature black-and-white packaging, along with the iconic dragon, have evolved to better showcase the attributes of the Dragon’s Milk brand family; bourbon barrel-aging and potent ABV in a 4-pack bottle format.

The launch of the new packaging will also include two new beers in the Dragon's Milk brand: Crimson Keep and Tales of Gold.

Crimson Keep is a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Ale, and Tales of Gold is a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Golden Ale with Milk Sugar. Both brews tout superior drinkability at a potent 11 percent ABV, in line with the signature stout.

Along with the beer, New Holland Brewing Co. will have the annual release of the highly touted Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. Aged for one year in bourbon barrels, Triple Mash clocks in at 17 percent ABV. Also featuring exciting new packaging, this beer will release in New Holland Brewing Co.’s Holland and Grand Rapids, Michigan brewpubs on Saturday, March 18, and will receive a limited distribution in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Following on the success of the first shouted-bourbon, Beer Barrel Bourbon, Dragon’s Milk Ready-to-Serve Old Fashioned cocktail will premiere in a 375ml bottle. The Old Fashioned is made with Beer Barrel Bourbon, house-made bitters, orange peel oil, and their signature Simple Syrup which is crafted by reducing the flagship Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout into a syrup and adding sugar. The Old Fashioned will be available in late April and will be sold throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Kentucky in Meijer stores and local retailers.