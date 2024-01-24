Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week features unique food & drink pairings, a Chili Cook-Off, and so much more

Downtown Kalamazoo is highlighting all of the incredible food being served at its many shops during Kalamazoo Restaurant Week, featuring a Chili Cook-Off event this weekend.

Kalamazoo Restaurant Week features downtown Kalamazoo’s favorite bars and restaurants while they craft unique dishes, cocktails, and pairings and showcase what makes them special. Visit a familiar restaurant or try something new for a predictable price point.

Restaurant Week starts Thursday, January 25, and goes through Sunday, February 4. 15 participating restaurants and bars will unleash their creativity in the food and drink category, with menus available online to preview in advance.

Then, on Saturday, January 27, the 19th annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Offwill take place. It is the perfect time for a little friendly competition between downtown businesses to see who can make the best chili. Get out of the house, walk around downtown, and enjoy this seasonal comfort food.

Start at the Chili Headquarters at the Kalamazoo Valley Arcus Center for New Media at 100 E. Michigan Ave. There are over 30 stops with chilies ranging from all sorts of meats, to vegetarian, to vegan.

Once sampling the chili, people can use QR codes on the Chili Maps to vote for their favorite. The highest-rated businesses can win prizes for Best Retail, Best Restaurant, and Overall People’s Choice. Plus, people can participate in BINGO, where they can fill out a card for the chance to win up to $500 in Downtown Dollars.