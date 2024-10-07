Douglas Halloween Parade will take place on October 26

The Douglas Halloween Parade is a tradition that's been going strong for 26 years, allowing adults to strut along the downtown's main road to show off their costumes and celebrate the spooky season. 2024's celebration will be bigger and better than ever thanks to a huge community investment from The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This beloved community event, which has become a hallmark of local celebration, will receive a total of $15,871.00 in funding—an increase from the initial request of $10,000. The SDACVB is eager to see the positive impact this increased support will provide to help ensure the safety, organization, and overall enjoyment of the parade for all participants, which attracted an estimated 15,000 people to Douglas and the surrounding area last year.

The Halloween Parade will take place on October 26. The route will start at 9 p.m. on Center Street in front of the Old School House, then Mixer Street in front of OxBow House at 9:30, followed by Center Street from Ellis to Washington at 10 p.m.

Get more information on the event or sign up to be part of the parade at douglashalloween.com.

