Donut and Beer Fest returns to LMCU Ballpark on May 6

After three years, a popular Midwest Festival is returning to West Michigan, the Donut and Beer Fest.

On May 6 at LMCU Ballpark, patrons will get to taste the best donut and beer pairings West Michigan has to offer. General admission can start sampling from 2-6 p.m., while VIPs can enter at 1 p.m.

Donut and Beer Fest has sold out each of the last five years across the midwest, so be sure to sign up for the priority list to purchase tickets on March 9. Those who aren't priority members will able to purchase tickets on March 23.

Ticket prices will vary based on the packages available.

To get on the priority list or to purchase tickets, visit donutandbeerfest.com.