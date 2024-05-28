"Donny Direct from Vegas" brings amazing talents to Grand Rapids on June 16

With a career that spanned five decades, Donny Osmond is a household name for millions with success in music, film, and theater.

That household name brings his Vegas show to Grand Rapids' DeVos Performance Hall in June. Osmond joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to give fans a preview of his summer 2024 tour, "Donny Direct from Vegas."

Donny Osmond will perform on June 16 at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit donny.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok