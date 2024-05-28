Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

"Donny Direct from Vegas" brings amazing talents to Grand Rapids on June 16

Posted at 1:18 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 13:18:30-04

With a career that spanned five decades, Donny Osmond is a household name for millions with success in music, film, and theater.

That household name brings his Vegas show to Grand Rapids' DeVos Performance Hall in June. Osmond joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to give fans a preview of his summer 2024 tour, "Donny Direct from Vegas."

Donny Osmond will perform on June 16 at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit donny.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book