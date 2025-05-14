Donations needed for Grace's Table's annual Diaper Day

Diapers are often considered one of the most costly expenses of child rearing, with infants typically going through up to 6,000 diapers in the first two years of life. Diapers are also a necessity that is not typically covered by government programs.

Grace's Table, a non-profit dedicated to supporting teen mothers and their infants, hosts an annual Diaper Day to alleviate the expense of diaper purchases for their teen mothers, while allowing them to meet their needs.

This year's distribution day will occur June 9, and from now until June 8, donations from the community are encouraged.

Diaper donations can be dropped off at Sandy’s Donuts, located at 2040 Leonard St NW in Grand Rapids, as well as The LIMA House , located at 2899 Thornapple River Dr SE in Grand Rapids.

Grace's Table Executive Director Lisa Anderson and Annual Fund Manager Luke Petsch, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the drive and how it benefits families in West Michigan.

For more information, visit gracestable.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

