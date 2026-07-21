Donations needed for Alpha GR's Diaper Dash

Alpha Grand Rapids provides services for pregnancy, parenthood, and more at no charge and with confidentiality. Serving both men and women, Alpha GR meets individuals where they are at with personalized care plans, as well as offer education, material items, and support for their clients.

One of those material items is diapers, and the organization's annual Diaper Dash diaper drive aims to have essential baby items such as diapers be provided to local mothers. Diapers are one of the largest expenses for new parents, and most government programs do not provide these resources at an affordable price point.

Individuals, small groups, and well as businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate diapers to Alpha GR by dropping them off at AnchorPoint Christian School, located at 601 36th St. SW in Wyoming, or make a purchase through their Amazon Wishlist.

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