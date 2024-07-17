Donate diapers during Top off the Truck for St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique on July 18

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

What could you do with an extra $100? For some families, that could mean the difference between providing enough diapers for their kids. That doesn't include formula, bottles, wipes, and other baby gear parents need.

Catholic Charities of West Michigan's goal is to provide those essentials at no cost to families. They're asking for help from the community to help restock their supplies for those families through the Top Off the Truck diaper drive on July 18.

Top Off The Truck is an opportunity for businesses, individuals, and families to make a direct, tangible impact on the community. Individuals and families are encouraged to come to Sun Tile, located at 385 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids, between 12-7 p.m. to drop off a case of diapers.

Or, donate to their Amazon Wishlist here.

All products will be donated to St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique, serving parents and caregivers with children ages 0-5. They serve 35-65 families each day, distributing close to 8,000 diapers per week.

