Donate and Dine to support homeless youth through Covenant House Grand Rapids

Covenant House Michigan (CHMI) provides shelter and hope to young people aged 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness or victims of trafficking in Grand Rapids. Their mission is to serve all youth who come through their doors with unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. They are open 24/7 and our services are available at no cost.

On Monday, March 10, Olives Restaurant in the Gaslight District will host a Donate and Dine from 5:00-9:00 pm, when 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Covenant House and its programs. In addition to that, 20% all products bought at Coiffeteria Salon in East Grand Rapids will also go to Covenant House.

