Donate a new or gently-used coat to the Warm Hearts Coat Drive

Those who listen to The Big Joe and Laura Show on Mix 95.7 know they have a big heart and love to give back to the community helping those in need. They're bringing back the Warm Hearts Coat Drive, where people can donate used or new coats to those in need across West Michigan.

Their goal is to collect 500 coats. The coats will then be donated to those in need during Neighbor For Neighbor's monthly giveaways.

Those who donate coats will be given two tickets to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Donations can be made at the following 20 locations:



Serra Honda Grandville

Fowling Warehouse

Johnson Carpet One

Gerrit's Appliances (Kentwood)

Gerrit's Appliances (Wyoming)

Grandville Fit Body Boot Camp

Two Men & A Truck (Comstock Park)

Two Men & A Truck (Wyoming )

Two Men & A Truck (Grand Rapids)

Archival Brewing

Planet Fitness

Sky Zone Grand Rapids

Rebounderz

Eastern Floral

Uptown Cheapskate-Kentwood

Uptown Cheapskate-Grandville

Deep Roots Produce

Allendale True Value

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

