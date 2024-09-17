Watch Now
Dog lovers don't want to miss Paws with a Cause's Retriever Fever event this weekend

Dog lovers will want to head to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids this weekend, as it will be filled with dogs and puppies during Paws With a Cause's Retriever Fever event on September 21.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. explore local vendors and community groups, taste food from local food trucks, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever fans to see which group can raise the most money for Paws With a Cause.

The event will also have games and activities, raffles and prizes, pet headshots, merchandise for sale, Dog CPR demonstrations by Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, retriever races, dog nail trims, and a Paws client presentation.

This dog-friendly gathering is free to attend, and no registration is required.

