Do you believe in ghosts? A show featuring stories of real-life ghost encounters is coming to Grand Rapids

When you hear things that go bump in the night, what's the first thing that comes to mind? For those people who hope they might have some haunted house guests, there's a show coming to Grand Rapids filled with ghost stories and encounters.

"Ghosts: Do You Believe?" features one of the greatest ghost hunters around, Dustin Pari. He's been part of "Ghost Hunters," "Ghost Hunters International," and "Ghost Nation," among others, and he has dedicated decades of his life to researching the paranormal.

Pari joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about his experience as a ghost hunter, and why people should come to see this show.

In "Ghosts: Do You Believe?" join Pari as he dives deep into the world’s most riveting paranormal evidence and shares perplexing ghost stories that defy explanation. Audiences can experience an interactive journey through haunted encounters, mind-boggling phenomena, and first-hand accounts that will leave people questioning everything.

"Ghosts: Do you Believe?" will take place on April 24 at 7 p.m. at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the show at ghostsdoyoubelieve.com.