Do I have a case? Gruel Mills Attorneys & Counselors talks premises liability

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC has been serving West Michigan for over three decades, building a reputation for integrity, proven experience, and successful outcomes.

Today we spoke to them about filing an injury claim after an accident at someone else's place of business.

When facing the aftermath of an injury, especially from a slip-and-fall accident on business premises, determining whether you have a viable case is crucial. Several factors come into play. Primarily, it revolves around proving negligence. Did the business owner or staff create or fail to address a hazardous condition? This could include wet floors, uneven surfaces, or inadequate lighting. Documentation is key: photographs of the hazard, incident reports, and witness testimonies can significantly strengthen your claim. Also, it is important to seek medical attention, and keep very accurate records of all medical documentation.

Michigan's own premises liability laws will also be a factor. The level of "reasonable care" a business must provide varies. Consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney, like those at Gruel Mills, can provide invaluable guidance in navigating these complexities and ensuring your rights are protected.

