DJ AB is hosting a fashion and dance experience on Nov. 9 at GLC Live

A brand new event, Exhibit A, brings fashion, music, and dance together for an unforgettable night at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on November 9.

Well-known area DJ, designer, and producer AB is hosting this night of fun, transforming the venue into the hottest fashion and dance experience in Grand Rapids.

The event brings together the city’s coolest shops, designers, and musicians for an unforgettable night. From exclusive fashion showcases to a dance floor lit up by SuperDre, AB, The Seventh, and more, this is the ultimate event before the holiday season kicks off.

Tickets are just $30. Learn more by following the Facebook event.

