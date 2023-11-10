"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Another instantly recognizable tale is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, "Beauty and the Beast."

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Can the Beast learn to love and be loved in return before time runs out?

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre offers Accessibility Resources and Special Programming in addition to its regular show times.



Pay What You Want Wednesdays: Every Wednesday Performance at 7:30 p.m.

American Sign Language Interpreted and Audio-Described Performance: November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Environment Performance: November 22, 7:30 p.m.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast will have multiple performances between November 17-December 17.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grct.org.