Disney on Ice returns to Van Andel Arena on February 1-4

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, bringing magic to West Michigan through storytelling on the ice and in the air inside Van Andel Arena.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. This journey will take audiences through the worlds of "Coco," "Frozen," "Toy Story," "Moana," "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid," and beyond.

Performances will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 1 - 7:00 PM

Friday, February 2 - 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 3 - 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 4 - 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit disneyonice.com.