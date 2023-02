A parade of princesses along with many other Disney characters is strapping on the ice skates and performing in Grand Rapids as Disney On Ice's "Let's Celebrate" arrives at Van Andel Arena.

Disney On Ice will have show performances on February 2-5 at the following times:

Feb 2: 7 PM

Feb 3: 7 PM

Feb 4: 11 AM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Feb 5: 11 AM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Tickets start at $15.

Learn more and purchase tickets at DisneyOnIce.com.