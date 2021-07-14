Dishtory app allows users to create and save audio recipes, preserving traditions

Food and cooking are ways for people to connect with their friends and family over the years. Now families can preserve the history of recipes passed down from generations with a new app called Dishtory.

Dishtory was created by two Midwest entrepreneurs, Chris Kozak and Dan Zawisza. They created the app to allow users to record, save and share family members’ recipes in their own voice so they can create home-cooked creations with the people who matter most.

Dishtory’s easy-to-use interface allows users to quickly navigate and create audio recipes without any complicated instructions or tutorials. Unlike written recipe cards, the audio files can be shared instantaneously, and bring the voice of a distant, departed, or disconnected loved one to life.

The inspiration for the Dishtory app started with a conversation between Zawisza and his mother. Looking to share the cookies he remembered from his youth with his own family, Zawisza wanted to get her cookie recipe for himself. After a game of phone tag, she called him back and left a voicemail describing just how she used to make the cookies—that’s when Dishtory was born.

The app is available for download free of charge via Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more, visit dishtoryapp.com.