Discover your true self in Ian Cron's new book, "The Story of You"

Do you always feel like there's something more to who you were created to be? More to the beauty of the world that you live in? How do you truly tap into that?

These questions can be answered by author Ian Morgan Cron in his latest book, The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self. He's a bestselling author, psychotherapist, Enneagram teacher, Episcopal priest, and the host of the wildly popular podcast, "Typology."

The Story of You talks about the role our “childhood narrative” has on us as adults and the importance of re-writing this narrative. Cron explains the Enneagram has an effect on our childhood narrative, but that the future isn't set in stone and can be re-written.

Cron is known for his transparency, humor, and depth of insight into the inner workings of the human heart and mind. In his book, Cron uses the Enneagram personality typing system as a tool to help people cultivate self-awareness and find happiness.

