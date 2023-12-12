Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Discover winter fun and recreation in Northern Michigan with "My Winter Trails"

Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 11:49:28-05

Northern Michigan is a winter sports paradise and is home to some of the best cross-country skiing in the United States. Before heading up north, you may want to know what the conditions are, where the best place to take the whole family, and beyond.

There's one online hub filled with information on all the latest snow conditions, lists of activities, and dozens of winter trails to check out this season with the "My Winter Trails" website from Pure Michigan.

Michigan's Winter Trails are full of snow sports adventures for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. People can use the website to find the trail, check trail conditions, events, and so much more.

For the latest trail conditions, events & member information, visit mywintertrails.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book