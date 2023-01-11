Discover what Kalamazoo Nature Center has to offer during winter and spring

Getting out into nature is one of the best ways to get the most out of Pure Michigan, and a beautiful place to do that is at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center recently underwent renovations, including removing and replacing the iconic dome on the Alden B. Dow Visitor Center. The new area will allow for rotating and traveling exhibits such as the current one on display, Up In the Air.

Kalamazoo Nature Center is also preparing to welcome guests in the spring with a few fun events and programs:

Maple Sugar Festival- March 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earth Day 5K and Kid's Raccoon Run- April 15

Earth Day Celebration- April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more information about these upcoming events by visiting NatureCenter.org or calling (269)-381-1574.