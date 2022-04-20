Discover the power of flight and beyond at the Air Zoo

You don't need to love planes to enjoy a trip to the Air Zoo in Portage. Adults and kids alike can imagine, explore, and learn all about the power of flight.

The Air Zoo has plenty of educational opportunities for educators, kids, and families. Their community access programs provide STEAM learning to everyone at no charge with programs such as STEAM Days, Fly-Ins, and more.

Scholarships for these programs are available for low-income families. Applications can be filled out here.

Visitors can also look forward to the Corporate Engineering Challenge and Discovery Series with Adele Luta in May.

Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more about their upcoming programs at airzoo.org or call (269)-382-6555.