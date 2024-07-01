Discover the possibilities of non-alcoholic beverages with the new "Make It A Mocktail Recipe Deck"

Enjoying tasty craft cocktails with friends can be a great time unless you don't drink alcohol. Fortunately, nearly 37 percent of millennials are driving the growth of the non-alcoholic beverage market, showing a shift towards sobriety and mindful drinking habits.

Derick Santiago, author of "The Mocktail Club," celebrates the movement towards more inclusive, health-conscious, and versatile drinking options with a brand new recipe deck.

Make It A Mocktail Recipe Deck is a fun, new deck for anyone looking to explore the art of mocktail making. With 50 alcohol-free recipes, this deck effortlessly combines the elegance and complexity of traditional cocktails with the inclusivity and health-conscious aspect of non-alcoholic beverages.

Santiago joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to make a mocktail from the Recipe Deck, the Whiskey Sidecar.

The deck will be available to purchase on July 23.

