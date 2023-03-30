Discover Spring Break fun at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spring Break has finally arrived, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum has so many exhibits and activities to make sure the kids learn and explore while enjoying time out of school.

From March 31 through April 8, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be open for kids to explore the Power of Poison Exhibit which closes on April 16.

There will also be a new planetarium show, "Living Worlds," added to the regular show schedule at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium starting March 31. Showtimes are 3 p.m. daily through June 4.

Tickets are $4 with general admission, $5 for planetarium-only access, and $2 for Museum members. Capacity is limited and advance ticketing is recommended.

Learn more about what's going on at the museum by visiting grpm.org or calling (616) 929-1700.