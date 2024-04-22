Watch Now
Discover Michigan's nature trails, win prizes, during Trail.Club's Treasure Hunt

A new location and hint will be dropped each month now through July.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 22, 2024
Now that the weather is warming up, it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy West Michigan's parks and trails. Trail.Club once again launched its Treasure Hunt initiative, where participants have a chance to win big prizes just by discovering Michigan's nature trails.

Trail.Club is an initiative that grants people and organizations funds to support their unique ideas and experiences along the trails in the community. The goal is to get people active outdoors and take advantage of the many trails West Michigan has to offer.

At the beginning of each month, Trail.Club will release a hint of where a special treasure box will be. The treasure zones are located no further than 45 minutes outside of downtown Grand Rapids and are easy to spot from the trails.

The first party to find the treasure box will see a coin inside, which can be traded into Trail.Clubs for $1,000. For those who find the treasure box and the coin is already gone, be sure to collect a sticker! Post a photo with the sticker on socials with #trailclubtreasurehunt to be entered to win more cool prizes.

Trail.Club Treasure Hunt will take place each month from now through July.

