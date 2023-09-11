Discover Division: The Cocoon Art Space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the Heartside Neighborhood of Grand Rapids, the South Division Corridor, more and more businesses are moving and popping up. These businesses are coming together as a community to make this a more vibrant neighborhood.

Michelle took a trip to the South Division Corridor to highlight the Cocoon Art Space take a closer look at the local art, and artisan goods, and learn more about upcoming events.

The newest exhibit there is called "Evolutionaries" a visual look at the evolutionary interaction between humans and animals through the eyes of co-owner, Tedd Smith. The space will also house 2 ArtPrize artists, Mariana Barros and Jenny Hearns.

During the first weekend of ArtPrize, September 16-17, Cocoon will be participating in HeartPrize, a family-friendly neighborhood event that features local businesses, artists, and a pop-up market with free trolley rides.