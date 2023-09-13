Discover Division: Second Dance Bridal & Formal Consignment

Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment has been a fixture on South Division for nearly a decade. Serving women, brides, and students looking for that perfect dress, this store offers new life to gowns that have often been worn for just a few hours, if at all!

There are plenty of styles and sizes, short and long, plus accessories for brides that will finish their wedding look. Owner Stephanie Howard is excited to see so many new businesses move into the neighborhood, bringing more awareness and energy to her store. She prides herself on her full-service approach to help everyone find that perfect dress at a better price.

Second Dance is open for walk-ins, but making an appointment is preferred, for both shoppers and consigners. Head to their website for more information.