Discover Division: Otono

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We continue to look into the vibrant, diverse businesses taking over the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids along South Division Street. Today we’re going to Otono, a secondhand store with a mission of building community, creating local change, and sharing joy through uniquely designed clothing, accessories and home goods.

Co-owner Alana says they chose the neighborhood as they were looking for a live-work space, and a place that could grow. They knew from some other retailers that this was a place that needed more businesses like theirs. That was two years ago, and she says they are thrilled to be a party of this expanding community.

Otono is a second-hand store with some vintage, but the priority here is quality basics – durability, utility and outdoor brands as well. Alana says she’s thrilled that more and more people are seeking out secondhand items, saying it’s necessary for our planet. It’s a way people can find their style, upcycle and even add value. When curating goods, she says they put a lot of emphasis on clothing that will last.

She says everyone is welcome to come visit search their racks and find the pieces that speak to them. To learn more you can head to their website, Instagram or Facebook.