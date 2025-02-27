Discover A House of Books: Grand Rapids' Unique Bookstore and Art Studio

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Looking for a unique bookstore with a creative twist? A House of Books & Creative Art Studio, located at 3151 Broadway Ave SW, is more than just a place to buy books – it's a haven for creativity!

This charming shop believes there is a place for EVERY book and offers a good selection including rare collector's books. But that's not all! They also boast a fantastic creative art studio where you can explore your artistic side.

A House of Books & Creative Art Studio offers a variety of design services, including custom book covers, personalized wedding and birthday invitations, unique greeting cards, and beautiful scrapbook layouts.

Visit their website at A House of Books to learn more about their offerings and class schedules.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok