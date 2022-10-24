Dinosaurs invading Grand Rapids for Jurassic Quest starting Nov. 4

A herd of photorealistic dinosaurs will soon take over DeVos Place as Jurassic Quest returns to Grand Rapids.

Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

Jurassic Quest will have tickets available on the following dates and times:

Friday, November 4: 1-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets or learn more at jurassicquest.com.