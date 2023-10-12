Dinosaurs come to life at "Jurassic World Live Tour" in Grand Rapids, Oct. 20-22

The characters and prehistoric creatures from Jurassic World are coming to life on the stage as the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Grand Rapids on October 20-22.

Jurassic Worldcomes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed, and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special preshow experience included with show tickets. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Ticket prices start at $15.

To see show times, ticket prices are available at Ticketmaster.com.