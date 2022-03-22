Dig for treasures at extremely low prices at B2 Bargain Bins

The expression one person's trash is another person's treasure comes to life at B2 Outlet Store's newest concept store, B2 Bargain Bins.

B2 Outlet Stores are normally filled with brand new items at amazingly low prices. The lower prices are due to the items being overstocked from their other locations, or the items are slightly damaged but still good enough to sell.

However, at Bargain Bins, all items are placed into large wooden bins where people can dig for treasures at even lower prices than at their other B2 Outlet locations. These items either have minor damage or are overstocked from their other B2 locations.

Items will start at $6, and every day it's in the store the price will drop. So each day all items will cost $6 on Tuesday, $5 on Wednesday, $4 on Thursday, $3 on Friday, and then finally drops to 25c on Saturday.

At this location specifically, a portion of the proceeds made from this store will be donated to the Grant Me Hope Thrift Shop.

Bargain Bins Grand Rapids is located at 350 28th St SE.

They also have a second location at 5790 Balsam Drive in Hudsonville.

Learn more by visiting b2outlets.com or their Facebook page.

Sponsored by B2 Outlets