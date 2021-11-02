Dig for treasures at B2 Outlet's Bargain Bins in Hudsonville

Digging for treasures is literally what people will be doing at B2 Outlet Store's newest location, Bargain Bins.

B2 Outlet Stores are normally filled with brand new items at amazingly low prices. However, with this new location, all of those items will be in giant bins priced as low as 25 cents. The lower prices are due to the items being overstocked from their other locations, or the items are slightly damaged but still good enough to sell.

Items will start at $6, and every day it's in the store the price will drop. Nothing in the store will cost more than $6.

At this location specifically, a portion of the proceeds made from this store will be donated to the Grant Me Hope Thrift Shop.

Bargain Bins is located at 5790 Balsam Drive in Hudsonville.

Learn more by visiting b2outlets.com.