Dia De Los Muertos cocktails with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 01, 2022
Halloween has passed, but Dia De Los Muertos runs through November 2. Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares a couple of themed cocktail recipes for those still celebrating and honoring those who have passed on.

Smoke Break

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. El' Bandido Yankee Blanco
  • 3/4 oz. Grapefruit Juice
  • 3/4 oz. Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Chipotle Syrup (2:1)
  • 3 dashes of chocolate Bitters
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Top off with ice, and shake for 10-15 seconds—double strain into rocks glass or goblet with one large ice cube. Garnish with a torched cinnamon stick.

Smoked Oaxacan Old Fashioned

  • 1 1/2 oz reposado tequila
  • 1/2 oz mezcal
  • 1 tsp agave nectar
  • 2-4 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 1 large orange twist

Preparation:

1. Twist the orange peel (orange part only, no white rind) over the old-fashioned glass and run the extracted oils over the rim. Throw in the orange twist.
2. Combine reposado tequila, mezcal, bitters, and agave nectar in the glass. Use a bar spoon to mix everything together.

Discover these recipes and more at the DrinkGR Facebook page.

