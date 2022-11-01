Dia De Los Muertos cocktails with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Halloween has passed, but Dia De Los Muertos runs through November 2. Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares a couple of themed cocktail recipes for those still celebrating and honoring those who have passed on.

Smoke Break

Ingredients:

2 oz. El' Bandido Yankee Blanco

3/4 oz. Grapefruit Juice

3/4 oz. Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Chipotle Syrup (2:1)

3 dashes of chocolate Bitters

1 Cinnamon Stick

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Top off with ice, and shake for 10-15 seconds—double strain into rocks glass or goblet with one large ice cube. Garnish with a torched cinnamon stick.

Smoked Oaxacan Old Fashioned

1 1/2 oz reposado tequila

1/2 oz mezcal

1 tsp agave nectar

2-4 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 large orange twist

Preparation:

1. Twist the orange peel (orange part only, no white rind) over the old-fashioned glass and run the extracted oils over the rim. Throw in the orange twist.

2. Combine reposado tequila, mezcal, bitters, and agave nectar in the glass. Use a bar spoon to mix everything together.

Discover these recipes and more at the DrinkGR Facebook page.