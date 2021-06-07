Watch
Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health helps children reach their full potential

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 07, 2021
Developmental Enhancement Behavior Health is dedicated to helping children reach their full potential, offering an array of services to get them the help they need to get their life back on track.

DEBH specializes in behavioral health and only behavioral health, striving to do it better than anyone else. Their professional staff is specially trained and highly experienced in evaluating and treating children and adolescents with all types of behavioral, emotional, and developmental difficulties.

To learn more about Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health visit debh.org or call (616)-499-2218.

