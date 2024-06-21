Despite the heat, Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm celebrates Strawberry Fest this weekend

Summer is officially here, and the weather has been pretty warm, leaving strawberry patches struggling. However, that's not going to stop Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm from celebrating Strawberry Fest this weekend on June 21 and 22.

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm will be celebrating all things strawberry! They will be selling strawberry themed foods, drinks, baked goods, and more. There will also be a play area for kids and a petting zoo.

The celebration will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The farm is located at 3024 6 Mile Road in Grand Rapids. To purchase tickets, visit dunnebackgirls.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok