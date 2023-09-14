Designs by RC Caylan Atelier will be featured in ArtPrize 2.0 closing ceremony

RC Caylan, designer and founder of RC Caylan Atelier, calls West Michigan home and has made dresses for celebrities and other art lovers around the world. Now, returning to Grand Rapids, he is playing a key role in this ArtPrize 2.0. by hosting the ArtPrize Closing Ceremony in the form of a runway show.

Cap off the exuberance of the Closing Awards Ceremony at this lively and stylish afterparty with drinks, light hors d’oeuvres, and a fashion show featuring the acclaimed creations of RC Caylan Atelier. The runway show will take place on September 29 at 9 p.m. in DeVos Place Ballroom A.

While this is a private event, the fashion show will be live-streamed in public areas for those interested in watching the show.

