Derek Hough brings "Dance For The Holidays Tour" to Grand Rapids on November 11

Derek Hough is a multi-talented dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer who not only won the hit show, "Dancing With The Stars," six times but has returned to the show as one of its judges.

The four-time Emmy winner is now traveling to West Michigan for his "Dance For The Holidays Tour." Hough joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about his upcoming tour stop at Grand Rapids' DeVos Performance Hall on November 11.

Tickets can be purchased at derekhough.com.

