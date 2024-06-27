Dementia Study, SABER, aims to understand health needs of Latino population

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a great time to talk about the 55 million people around the world living with these diseases. Research is key, but everyone must be represented. A new partnership with Exalta Health, the Hispanic Center, the University of Michigan, and Michigan State University is hoping to make that happen in the Latino Community.

Exalta Health is a nonprofit clinic that serves the healthcare needs of the uninsured, underinsured, and refugees with an integrated health model. The dementia study, SABER: Supportive Alliance for Brain Education and Research, is vital to understanding the needs of the underserved Hispanic population.

Dr. Irving Vega, the Red Cedar Distinguished Associate Professor at Michigan State University, Veronica Mascorro, Health and Wellness Manager at the Hispanic Center, and Ed Postma, President of Exalta Health, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the study and how they plan to serve the Latino community with this new study.

Learn more by visiting exaltahealth.org.

