Dementia Institute serves those living with dementia and caregivers through education, care, and research

A brand new non-profit in West Michigan will serve those living with dementia and their loved ones through education, care, and research.

The Dementia Institute provides resources such as classes, support groups, and access to in-home care

With seven dementia certifications among its professional staff and a depth of practical resources not found anywhere else in the region, the Dementia Institute serves the needs of those with dementia and their loved ones.

The non-profit also provides access to a continuum of care that includes in-home, day center, and in-facility care to serve the needs of persons living with early- to late-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

Dementia Institute is located at 2100 Raybrook S.E., #303, in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting dementia-institute.org.