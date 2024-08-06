DeGraaf Interiors hosting annual Free Remnants Giveaway on August 6

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The first day of school is right around the corner, and it's not just the students who need to be ready. Teachers are undoubtedly preparing their classrooms and lessons plans for the year, and most of them are spending their own money to do so.

DeGraaf Interiors is showing its appreciation to all educators by hosting its Free Remnants Giveaway today, August 6, at their warehouse in Jenison.

As a thank you to teachers, they are giving away a free remnant of up to 12x11feet for their classroom. Teachers must bring their ID and stop by 2169 Center Industrial Ct. anytime from 2 to 5 p.m.

Product is first come, first served.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok