DeGraaf Interiors helps bring the vision of your home space to life

While local company DeGraaf Interiors is well known for helping others remodel and renovate, they've been going under a renovation of their own. The growth and success of the company have necessitated an overhaul of its business, allowing them to help even more homeowners bring the vision of their space to life.

DeGraaf Interiors carries all the flooring products needed to outfit a home with the perfect floor:



Carpet from industry-leading companies such as Mohawk, Stainmaster, and Mannington

Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile options to meet your needs and budget

Laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, and many natural options including cork, bamboo, and renewably sourced carpet

DeGraaf Interiors also has custom window coverings, ceramic tiles, and a variety of countertops. All installers are certified, so the project will be completed with the utmost care.

Learn more by visiting degraafinteriors.com or call 616-209-4143.