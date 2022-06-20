Degage Ministries's film series to address homelessness

Dégagé Ministries offers help and hope to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in our community. Now, they are hoping to educate and inform the public on the causes, effects, and solutions to homelessness through a three-film series over the summer.

The first film, 'Us and Them,' is scheduled to air at the Wealthy Theater this Wednesday. It's free to attend and their will be a panel discussion following this and all of the films in the series.

Learn more as Bob Kreter from Dégagé Ministries joined us on the Mix.