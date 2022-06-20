Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Degage Ministries's film series to address homelessness

Films to be shown in June, July, and August
Videos
Degage Ministries hosting film series to highlight homelessness in West Michigan
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 11:15:45-04

Dégagé Ministries offers help and hope to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in our community. Now, they are hoping to educate and inform the public on the causes, effects, and solutions to homelessness through a three-film series over the summer.

The first film, 'Us and Them,' is scheduled to air at the Wealthy Theater this Wednesday. It's free to attend and their will be a panel discussion following this and all of the films in the series.

Learn more as Bob Kreter from Dégagé Ministries joined us on the Mix.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News